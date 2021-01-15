State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,698 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Covetrus worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,009 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $27,320,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $38.42 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVET. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,391.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.