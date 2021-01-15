State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,212 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 292,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

