State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Stepan by 31.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Stepan by 7.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $131.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

