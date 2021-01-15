State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.34 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $274,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after purchasing an additional 217,691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after acquiring an additional 147,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $357,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 over the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.