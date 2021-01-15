State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 75.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

