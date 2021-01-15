State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,137,582 over the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.