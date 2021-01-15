Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $52.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stantec traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 1301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

