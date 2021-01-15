Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,902. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.36. The company had a trading volume of 265,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,740. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.32.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

