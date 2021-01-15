StableUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins.

StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

