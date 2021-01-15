SSE’s (SSEZY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

