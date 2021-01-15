SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455.54 ($19.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE plc (SSE.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SSE plc (SSE.L) alerts:

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The firm has a market cap of £15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

SSE plc (SSE.L) Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.