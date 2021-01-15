Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Guild Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 4.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock remained flat at $$14.50 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,152. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

