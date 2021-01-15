Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

SPWH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 1,209,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $772.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

