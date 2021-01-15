Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $70.51.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

