Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

