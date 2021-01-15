Sphere (SPHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $6,167.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

