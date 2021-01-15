SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Raised by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. 1,322,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,119,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.