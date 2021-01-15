SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Reduced by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $446.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.56. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $448.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.