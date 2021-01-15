SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,193 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 449,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,488,000.

GWX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,234. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

