SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 842,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after buying an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after buying an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,174,000.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 1,649,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

