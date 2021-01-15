SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $173.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

