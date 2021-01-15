Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.11. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.50.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

