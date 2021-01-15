SparksPay (SPK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $40,269.67 and $15.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000897 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,296,113 coins and its circulating supply is 9,222,225 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

