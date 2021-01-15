Sparkle Loyalty Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $120,905.75 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,158.56 or 0.84210915 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.