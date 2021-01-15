S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Up 63.0% in December

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.87 on Thursday, reaching $306.18. 1,883,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,550. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.