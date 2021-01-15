S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $306.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.89 and its 200-day moving average is $343.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

