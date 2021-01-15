Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

