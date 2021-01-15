Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,085 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

EMLC stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

