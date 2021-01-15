Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 453.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

