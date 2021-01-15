Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 389,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.52.

