Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

AVGO opened at $452.07 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

