Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

