Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 26,451 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 315.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $48.82 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.