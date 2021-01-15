Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

