Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,343 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $99.75. 171,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

