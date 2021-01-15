Sowa Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.94. 946,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,626,922. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $137.36 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

