Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 740,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,338,684. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after buying an additional 7,848,636 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,325,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

