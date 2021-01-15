Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Update

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 907,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

SCEYF stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

