Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 14,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,790. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

