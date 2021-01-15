Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 927,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SRNE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

