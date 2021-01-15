Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.68

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and traded as low as $50.42. Sonova shares last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 15,973 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

