SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWI. Robert W. Baird downgraded SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of SWI opened at $15.22 on Monday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 105,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 320,137 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 207,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

