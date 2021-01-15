SolarCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $993,888.50 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $993,888.50 and $388.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00390172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 502.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,162,857 coins and its circulating supply is 62,070,157 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

