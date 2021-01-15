SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOFT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879. SofTech has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.
SofTech Company Profile
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for SofTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SofTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.