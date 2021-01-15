SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Up 89.3% in December

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,262,600 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $83.67 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

