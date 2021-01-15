SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 29,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

