Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to Neutral

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $848.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.