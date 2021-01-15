Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to Neutral

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.
Despegar.com stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $848.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.
About Despegar.com
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.