SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Cap of $5.56 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $77,165.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,623.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.18 or 0.03228675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.08 or 0.00390420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.98 or 0.01336142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.78 or 0.00566431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00439110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00285669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020891 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

