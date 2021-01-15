Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $9.38 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

