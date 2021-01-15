SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,303,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLGWF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. SLANG Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a report on Friday, November 20th.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

